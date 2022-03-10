Bruce Weber Resigns from Kansas State

The Wildcats will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

One day after falling to West Virginia 73-67 in the play-in game of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber has resigned from his position.

During his ten years as the head coach at K-State, Weber made the NCAA Tournament five times and won the Big 12 Conference twice (2012-13, 2018-19). He posted a 184-147 record and made a run all the way to the Elite Eight in 2018. Since that Elite Eight appearance, Weber and the Wildcats have struggled going 35-58 over the past three seasons.

