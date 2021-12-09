Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional for 2nd Straight Year

For the second year in a row, Charleston, West Virginia will host the first weekend of The Basketball Tournament July 24-27. West Virginia men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall's alumni squad Herd That are the host teams.

TBT is a winner take all one-million-dollar cash prize that runs July 16-August 2.

