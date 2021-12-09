Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional for 2nd Straight Year

    The Basketball Tournament selects Charleston, WV as host site.
    Author:

    For the second year in a row, Charleston, West Virginia will host the first weekend of The Basketball Tournament July 24-27. West Virginia men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia and Marshall's alumni squad Herd That are the host teams.

    TBT is a winner take all one-million-dollar cash prize that runs July 16-August 2. 

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Read More

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Nathan Adrian / Best Virginia
    Basketball

    Charleston, WV to Host TBT Regional for 2nd Straight Year

    56 seconds ago
    Parker Moorer
    Football

    Former WVU OL Parker Moorer Chooses Transfer Destination

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots during the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit:
    Basketball

    West Virginia Holds on to Knock off No. 15 UConn

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17262313_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs UConn

    15 hours ago
    Nap's Corner Ep. 46
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 48: Look in the Mirror

    16 hours ago
    TJ Banks
    Football

    West Virginia Loses Tight End to the NCAA Transfer Portal

    16 hours ago
    Untitled design (42)
    Basketball

    Score Predictions for West Virginia vs UConn

    21 hours ago
    Sam Brown
    Football

    WVU Football Transfer Tracker

    23 hours ago