MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Chase Harler to Launch Basketball Skill Development Business

Schuyler Callihan

Two months ago the college basketball season came to an abrupt end as did Chase Harler's career at West Virginia. 

The Big 12 conference canceled the conference tournament as well as the NCAA making the executive decision to shut down the big dance. After West Virginia missed the NCAA tournament a year ago, this was the last chance for Harler to bring some hardware back to Morgantown.

Since the pandemic hit, Harler has been doing his best to stay busy and in shape and now, has a new adventure that he is beginning to embark on called "Built Different".

"It is a basketball skill development business. We also plan on selling all kinds of merchandise and we will get started up once the gyms start opening back up," Harler told Mountaineer Maven. "The training will consist of basketball skill development and focusing on the mental side of it as well."

Harler, a Moundsville native, is partnering up with his longtime friend, Boyd Bibey of Wheeling who played at Concordia University. 

"He has been doing workouts for over a year and I use to help him and run some of my own workouts prior to the season. We thought of the name 'Built Different' because we would always say that to motivate one another through low times and compliment each other for getting through a tough time. We thought it was super fitting because it can relate to any walk of life," Harler stated.

Bibey and Harler are in negotiations with a facility in Wheeling, but are waiting to work out the details of the deal before announcing prices for the workouts. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where the Mountaineers Stand with the Top In-State Recruits

West Virginia is doing their best to keep the top talent in the state home

Schuyler Callihan

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 5 Taijh Alston

Can the WVU defensive end recover 100% and have a strong 2020 campaign?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Wide Receiver Andrel Anthony

The Mountaineers are in the running for one of Michigan's top playmakers

Schuyler Callihan

#FSU's second-most experienced player on the offensive line is hitting

Christopher Hall

WVU AD Shane Lyons Statement Following Furloughs

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons goes in detail following coaches payroll reduction and administrative furloughs

Christopher Hall

2022 Athlete Believes West Virginia "Has a Lot to Offer"

Mountaineers hit the Bluegrass state for recent offer

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Coaching Staffs Taking a Pay Cut

Mountaineer coaches taking a pay cut due to COVID-19

Christopher Hall

Top 10 Breakout Mountaineers: No. 6 James Gmiter

Will 2020 turn out to be a big year for the West Virginia lineman?

Schuyler Callihan

Big 12 Cancels In-Person Media Days, Will Move to Virtual Setting

The coronavirus continues to shut events down

Schuyler Callihan

Latest 2023 WVU Offer Compares His Game to Colton McKivitz

The Mountaineers offer massive freshman offensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan