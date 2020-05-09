Chase Harler to Launch Basketball Skill Development Business

Two months ago the college basketball season came to an abrupt end as did Chase Harler's career at West Virginia.

The Big 12 conference canceled the conference tournament as well as the NCAA making the executive decision to shut down the big dance. After West Virginia missed the NCAA tournament a year ago, this was the last chance for Harler to bring some hardware back to Morgantown.

Since the pandemic hit, Harler has been doing his best to stay busy and in shape and now, has a new adventure that he is beginning to embark on called "Built Different".

"It is a basketball skill development business. We also plan on selling all kinds of merchandise and we will get started up once the gyms start opening back up," Harler told Mountaineer Maven. "The training will consist of basketball skill development and focusing on the mental side of it as well."

Harler, a Moundsville native, is partnering up with his longtime friend, Boyd Bibey of Wheeling who played at Concordia University.

"He has been doing workouts for over a year and I use to help him and run some of my own workouts prior to the season. We thought of the name 'Built Different' because we would always say that to motivate one another through low times and compliment each other for getting through a tough time. We thought it was super fitting because it can relate to any walk of life," Harler stated.

Bibey and Harler are in negotiations with a facility in Wheeling, but are waiting to work out the details of the deal before announcing prices for the workouts.

