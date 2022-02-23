Cleveland Cavaliers Promote Mike Gansey to GM

The former Mountaineer is now an NBA general manager.

Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Cavaliers promoted assistant GM Mike Gansey to GM, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After spending the first two years of collegiate career at St. Bonaventure, Gansey transferred to West Virginia and made a major impact averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42% from beyond the three-point line.

Gansey played professionally overseas with Indesit Fabriano (2007-08), Anaheim Arsenal (2008), Eisbaren Bremerhaven (2008-09) and CB 1939 Canarias (2010-11). He also played a few seasons in the NBA D-League with the Erie Bayhawks and Idaho Stampede.

Gansey got his start in the Cleveland front office in 2012 and by 2017, he was named the NBA D-League's Executive of the Year while leading the Canton Charge. Recently, Kolby Altman was promoted to President of Basketball Operations.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.