Could West Virginia's Season be Over?

Schuyler Callihan

The Big 12 Conference has made the decision to cancel the conference tournament and now, the the Mountaineers 2019-20 basketball season could be up in the air.

Yesterday, the NCAA announced that the tournament would be played without fans and only allow staff and family members to attend the games. Last night, the NBA suspended the regular season when Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday morning, the SEC and Big 10 decided to cancel their conference tournaments and the Big 12 followed shortly thereafter. The NCAA will likely be the next to make an announcement as the tournament will almost certainly be canceled as well.

So, what does this mean for the players on the team? Well, three of them (Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt) could have potentially played their last game as a Mountaineer. Haley was looking to make his first NCAA tournament appearance, but now, that may not happen. Young men across the country who grew up dreaming of playing in the big dance may not be able to live out their dreams. 

With all that being said, the NCAA needs to make the right decision and cancel the tournament. I know we all love basketball, but lives are much more important. This is bigger than sports. This is a virus that society doesn't know much about and playing the tournament would be foolish. It's better to be cautious and cognizant of the situation than to play it and have bad outcomes from it.

So, there is a definite possibility that the college basketball season could end officially and moment.

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

A tough break for everybody involved but even NCAA basketball AND March Madness isn't worth risking lives over. Mebbe Best Virginia will let Jermaine join up ?
...and moment?

Pulin