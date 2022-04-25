Skip to main content

Could WVU Land a Transfer from DePaul in Consecutive Years?

West Virginia expresses interest in DePaul transfer David Jones.

With just one spot remaining on the 2022-23 men's basketball roster, WVU head coach Bob Huggins is in search of some more offensive help. According to Travis Branham, WVU has reached out to DePaul transfer David Jones.

The 6'6", 195-pound sophomore out of the Dominican Republic averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. As good as Jones is offensively, he can also make an impact on the defensive end of the floor with this length. He averaged 1.7 steals and one block in 28 games with the Blue Demons this past season. 

Jones has also heard from Illinois, Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, and several others. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Last offseason, Huggins and company reeled in Pauly Paulicap who spent one year at DePaul and was teammates with Jones during his freshman season.

