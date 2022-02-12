Cowboys Cruise by Mountaineers
Stillwater, OK - The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) shot a mere 31.7% from the field Saturday afternoon and were pummelled by the Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7) 81-58.
West Virginia grabbed the early 5-0 lead, going a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line and built a seven-point advantage midway through the first half following a straightaway three from Jalen Bridges.
However, the aggressiveness the Mountaineers started the game with faded away and so did their lead. West Virginia started 5-11 from the field including 3-5 from behind the arc but settled for jump shots to finished out the half going 1-8 from three and trailed by six at the break, while OSU guard Avery Anderson III led all scorer with 12 points.
West Virginia shot 1-10 from the field to begin the second half, opening the door for Oklahoma State to extend its lead to 20 with 13:47 remaining in the game.
The Cowboys continued to attack the Mountaineers underneath, scoring 40 points in the paint and outrebounding WVU 48-24. Forward Moussa Cisse controlled the paint in the first half with nine points and continued in the second half, leading all scorers with guard Avery Anderson, recording a double double 18 points and 10 rebounds as Oklahoma State one with ease 81-58.
