Crossover Classic Changes WVU's Opening Round Opponent.......Again

Schuyler Callihan

It turns out West Virginia will not be playing Northern Iowa in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic as the field has moved around some of the matchups. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Mountaineers will now begin their season with South Dakota State.

West Virginia was initially scheduled to play Texas A&M before they opted out of the tournament on Tuesday citing concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in South Dakota. Bob Huggins and his team found out on Thursday that they would be playing Northern Iowa who is the newest member to the field, replacing A&M. Now, West Virginia will have to hit the reset button once again and start preparation for a third different team in the past five days.

On Thursday's Big 12 teleconference, Huggins voiced his frustration with how the tournament has been handled. This most recent news of switching opponents yet again probably isn't sitting to well with him and his staff.

"We thought we were playing Texas A&M for the longest time and we have watched tape on A&M and have broken down A&M. The one spot that has always seemed to be left open was ours and I understand a lot of people don't want to play us. I understand they don't want to play against our size, they don't want to play against our perceived great half-court defense. At the same time, we have been at a tremendous disadvantage than everybody else except for the people that have just been added to the field because we never know from day to day who we're going to play." 

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Mountaineers as anything is liable to change with the Crossover Classic at any moment. 

