DeVries Adds Garrett Sturtz to the Staff
West Virginia University men's basketball coach Darian DeVries announced Garrett Sturtz as Director of Men's Basketball Operations Monday afternoon.
Sturtz served as a graduate assistant last season on DeVries' staff. Sturtz helped in video operations, offseason player development, team operations and camp operations.
"We are excited to have Garrett joining our staff here at West Virginia," DeVries said. "As a former player and graduate assistant for me at Drake, he has a tremendous understanding of how we do things and will fit in great with our staff."
The former walk-on at Drake played in more career basketball games than any player in Missouri Valley Conference history at 167 (starting 73). At 6-foot-3, Sturtz became Drake's career rebounding leader at 917, while joining Oscar Robertson as the only guards in MVC history to lead their teams in career rebounding. Sturtz also ranked sixth in career steals at Drake with 178. He is Drake's all-time winningest player with 120 victories.
Sturtz ranks second all-time in NCAA Division I consecutive games played (167) and is the only player in Drake history with at least 1,300 points and 900 rebounds. He ranks 11th in school history with 1,394 points for his career.
The native of Newton, Iowa, had career highs of 16 points at Belmont, 13 rebounds against UNI and four steals at Indiana State.
Sturtz received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Drake in 2022 and currently working on a master's degree in business administration from Drake.