WVU Signs Ex-Big 10 Commit, Top 100 Recruit in 2026 Class

It is a very exciting week for the WVU women’s basketball team.

Not only do they get to host NCAA Tournament games in Morgantown for the first time in several decades and are coming off of their first Big 12 tournament title in nine years, but they are also signing an impactful recruit to maintain this level of success.

Head coach Mark Kellogg announced the signing of Chanté Murray from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on the WVU sports website.

"Defensively, she will impact the game and be disruptive with her length and athleticism. Offensively, she can get to the rim off the dribble, score at mid-range, and shoot the three. Her international experience with the Canadian National Team will help in her transition to Big 12 basketball. Let's all welcome Chanté to West Virginia."

Murray was originally committed to Rutgers before opening up her recruitment back up a few months ago. Kellogg is clearly very excited to welcome a versatile player like Murray to Morgantown, and how could he not be? Murray currently averages 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for her high school team. But her marks of three steals and two blocks are likely what drew Kellogg to her. The aggressive defensive mindset that has become synonymous with the women’s basketball program under Kellogg is something that the team clearly prioritizes in its recruits, and Murray certainly fits that mold.

The women’s basketball team has the brightest future of any sport on campus

It is no coincidence that Kellogg has won at least 25 games in each of his first three seasons as the head coach in Morgantown. There is a real winning culture within the program that has them set up for the future. Murray is the 90th-ranked overall player in her class, and she fits the mold of what Kellogg wants to do defensively very well.

The Mountaineers are set to lose senior guard Jordan Harrison, Meme Wheeler, and Sydney Shaw after this season. The good news for the Mountaineers is that all of those players were acquired through the transfer portal. Leading scorer Gia Cooke also has one year of eligibility remaining. Kellogg has an eye for talent in the portal to fit his system, and the ability to attract top recruits to Morgantown. It shouldn’t hurt his odds of continuing to attract players in the portal, given his continued success with the Mountaineers.

You can catch the four-seeded WVU women’s basketball team in action this weekend from Hope Coliseum as they begin their journey in the NCAA Tournament against the thirteen-seeded Miami of Ohio Redhawks on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and streaming on ESPN+. Tune in to see a record-setting crowd of over 11,000 expected Mountaineer faithful.