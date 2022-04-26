Skip to main content

Emmitt Matthews Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

The former Mountaineer is back in the portal.

Former West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. has entered the transfer portal after just one year at the University of Washington.

In 31 games for the Huskies, Matthews averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_18085029_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Former WVU Pitcher John Means Receives Unfortunate News

By Schuyler Callihan26 seconds ago
USATSI_17548087_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Could WVU Land a Transfer from DePaul in Consecutive Years?

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Left to right: Lance Dixon (5), Lee Kpogba (8)
Football

Biggest Winners from WVU's Spring Game

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Neal Brown
Football

Neal Brown Gives Final Spring Evaluation of Quarterbacks

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 10.18.40 PM
Recruiting

WVU Makes Top 8 for One of the Nation's Top Receivers

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Jan 29, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au Diese Toney (5) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena.
Basketball

Sean McNeil Chooses New School

By Christopher HallApr 24, 2022
IMG_9571
Baseball

Mountaineers Deliver Some Payback to No. 9 Red Raiders

By Christopher HallApr 24, 2022
Jared Bartlett
Football

2022 Iron Mountaineer Award Winners

By Christopher HallApr 24, 2022