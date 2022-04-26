Emmitt Matthews Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

The former Mountaineer is back in the portal.

Former West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. has entered the transfer portal after just one year at the University of Washington.

In 31 games for the Huskies, Matthews averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.

During his three years at West Virginia, Matthews appeared in 92 games and started 67 of them. This past season was Matthews' best yet as he averaged 7.7 points and 4 rebounds per game. He shot 40% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

