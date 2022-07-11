Skip to main content

Erik Martin Posts Farewell Tweet to WVU

The WVU assistant is on the move.

Monday evening, it was reported that WVU assistant basketball coach Erik Martin will become the new head coach at South Carolina State. Martin has been on Bob Huggins' staff at West Virginia since 2007 and after being rumored for the Cincinnati head coach opening a year ago, he finally gets his chance to run a program. 

Shortly after the news broke, Martin took to Twitter to bid his farewell.

