Erik Stevenson Clears NCAA Waivers

On Thursday, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported South Carolina transfer guard, Erik Stevenson has cleared NCAA waivers and is eligible for the upcoming season. WVU has yet to confirm this news.

Stevenson averaged 11.6 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, including 33.3% from three-point range to go with 4.7 rebounds per game last season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Washington where he averaged 9.3 points per game. The 6'4" guard spent his first two seasons at Wichita State. The Lacy, Washington, native found his groove as a sophomore, averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

