ESPN BPI Predicts Each Big 12 Game on WVU's Schedule

West Virginia has finished up non-conference play with a 10-2 record and now carries a No. 24 ranking next to their name as they get set to travel to Manhattan for the Big 12 opener against Kansas State.

The Mountaineers looked to have returned to form as a potential contender in the Big 12 thanks to a potent offensive attack led by Erik Stevenson, Tre Mitchell, and Emmitt Matthews Jr.

The ESPN BPI has been fairly spot on in predicting West Virginia's games this season, getting 11 of the 12 games correct. The only misfire the BPI had was favoring West Virginia over Purdue. Yes, the team that's now No. 1 in the country.

As for the rest of the way, the BPI has the Mountaineers going 10-9 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 conference play. The 10th win coming against Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Although I agree with West Virginia going 9-9, I disagree with how the BPI sees them getting there. For the computers, it's as simple as the home team wins. It has WVU winning all nine of their home games and losing all nine of their away games. I don't remember the last time that's happened, so I wouldn't count on that being what transpires but finishing .500 in the Big 12 is very realistic.

Here is how the ESPN BPI sees each game for West Virginia. The percentage listed next to the opponent is the % chance the BPI gives the Mountaineers to win that game.

12/31 at Kansas State - 43.9%

1/2 at Oklahoma State - 36.3%

1/7 vs Kansas - 61.4%

1/11 vs Baylor - 60.4%

1/14 at Oklahoma - 41%

1/18 vs TCU - 77%

1/21 vs Texas - 51.9%

1/25 at Texas Tech - 31.6%

1/31 at TCU - 41.6%

2/4 vs Oklahoma - 76.6%

2/8 vs Iowa State - 73.3%

2/11 at Texas - 18.2%

2/13 at Baylor - 23.9%

2/18 vs Texas Tech - 71.2%

2/20 vs Oklahoma State - 73.7%

2/25 at Kansas - 27%

2/27 at Iowa State - 38.4%

3/4 vs Kansas State - 77.5%

