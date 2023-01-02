Skip to main content

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Oklahoma State

West Virginia is in a must-win position early in conference play.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State each began Big 12 Conference play on a bit of a sour note. 

The Mountaineers squandered an early 17-3 lead to Kansas State thanks to a horrific night at the free-throw line (20/38) and being careless with the basketball (20 turnovers). Kedrian Johnson buried a three just seconds before the final buzzer in regulation to tie the game up at 66, sending the game to overtime. The Wildcats outscored WVU 16-10 in the overtime frame to take the Big 12 opener.

As for Oklahoma State, they missed out on collecting their first big win of the season on the road at Kansas, where they held a 45-30 lead at the half. Kansas took the lead halfway through the second half and traded buckets with the Cowboys from that moment on. K.J. Adams Jr. made the game-winning layup with just three seconds left on the clock.

Which team can put the first game of league play behind them and move to 1-1?

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has a 35.7% chance to win while Oklahoma State has a 64.3% chance.

