What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas Tech

West Virginia hasn't won a Big 12 road game in nearly two years. They've lost 13 straight on the road in conference play with their last win coming against TCU in February of 2021.

Tonight, they'll have another opportunity to put a stop to that skid as they pay a visit to the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-9, 0-7) in Lubbock.

It's been a struggle for Mark Adams' team this season but they've been very competitive in defeat. They nearly defeated TCU on the road to open up the conference slate, fell to Kansas by three at home, lost in overtime to Oklahoma, and lost by two to Texas. Just like West Virginia, they have the ability to get hot and make a run down the stretch but they just need to get that first taste of winning.

Speaking of the Mountaineers, they whiffed at a golden opportunity this past Saturday against Texas. A win over the Longhorns would have given them two wins over top 14 teams in the same week. It could have provided a major confidence boost for Bob Huggins' squad. Now, he's questioning whether or not he has the ability to fix it.

According to the ESPN BPI, West Virginia has just a 37.2% chance to win while Texas Tech has a 62.8% chance.

