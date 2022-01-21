ESPN Bracketology 1/21

The Mountaineers continue to slide down in the latest tournament projection.

West Virginia has dropped two straight games in Big 12 play but those losses have come to two of the best teams in the league in Kansas and Baylor.

Bob Huggins' squad does have a good opportunity this Saturday to get a signature win on the road at No. 18 Texas Tech. In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology, he has the Mountaineers as a No. 10 seed.

1. Auburn vs 16. Southern/UNC-Wilmington

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. North Carolina

5. Iowa State vs 12. Iona

4. Villanova vs 13. Louisiana Tech

6. USC vs 11. San Francisco

3. Texas Tech vs 14. Princeton

7. Seton Hall vs 10. West Virginia

2. Wisconsin vs 15. Seattle

