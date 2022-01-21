Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology 1/21

The Mountaineers continue to slide down in the latest tournament projection.

West Virginia has dropped two straight games in Big 12 play but those losses have come to two of the best teams in the league in Kansas and Baylor. 

Bob Huggins' squad does have a good opportunity this Saturday to get a signature win on the road at No. 18 Texas Tech. In the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's ESPN Bracketology, he has the Mountaineers as a No. 10 seed. 

1. Auburn vs 16. Southern/UNC-Wilmington

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. North Carolina

5. Iowa State vs 12. Iona

4. Villanova vs 13. Louisiana Tech

Read More

6. USC vs 11. San Francisco

3. Texas Tech vs 14. Princeton

7. Seton Hall vs 10. West Virginia

2. Wisconsin vs 15. Seattle

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17525851_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology 1/21

55 seconds ago
USATSI_11320514_168388579_lowres
Football

Possible Transfer Targets for WVU Football

Jan 20, 2022
USATSI_17525837_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Does West Virginia Have What it Takes to Make the NCAA Tournament?

Jan 20, 2022
Nap's Corner
noncategorized

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 54: We Have to Correct This

Jan 19, 2022
WVU football helmet
Football

Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

Jan 19, 2022
Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Indiana Fever Waive Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/18

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17525747_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins is Brutally Honest With Current State of WVU Basketball

Jan 19, 2022