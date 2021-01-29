ESPN Bracketology - 1/29

See where the Mountaineers sit in Friday's edition of bracketology.

West Virginia (11-4) will be back in action tomorrow as they welcome in the Florida Gators (9-4) for the 2021 edition of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Mountaineers have won two straight since returning from their two-week pause and seem to be trending in the right direction. West Virginia's schedule is going to be brutal in February so every game, including this Saturday's contest vs. Florida, will be extremely important for the tournament resume.

ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi released his final bracketology projection of the week on Friday morning with West Virginia staying put as a No. 4 seed but moved them to a different region, facing an entirely different opponent. Earlier in the week, he had them matching up with Belmont.

Below is the currently projected region for WVU:

1. Michigan vs. 16. UMBC

8. Louisville vs. 9. BYU

5. Creighton vs. 12. Toledo

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Liberty

6. Minnesota vs. 11. San Diego State

3. Virginia vs. 14. Navy

7. Oklahoma State vs. 10. North Carolina

2. Alabama vs. 15. Texas State

