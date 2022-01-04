Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    ESPN Bracketology - 1/4

    See where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projection.
    West Virginia had some unfortunate luck coming out of their holiday break down three players - Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, and Kobe Johnson in the Big 12 Conference opener at Texas. The Mountaineers put up a fight until the final minutes of the first half when the Longhorns began to create some separation and pull away.

    Despite the 74-59 loss to Texas, it's hard to count WVU out in terms of being a true player in the Big 12 when they were without arguably the best player in the league and their best defensive player. 

    In the latest ESPN Bracketology update, Joe Lunardi dropped West Virginia to a No. 8 seed.

    1. Gonzaga vs 16. Nicholls

    8. West Virginia vs 9. Florida

    5. Iowa State vs 12. Murray State

    4. Ohio State vs 13. Ohio

    6. Illinois vs 11. Davidson/UCF

    3. Kentucky vs 14. Liberty

    7. Texas Tech vs 10. Indiana

    2. Arizona vs 15. Cal State Fullerton

    WVU will play host to Kansas State this Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the WVU Coliseum.

    ESPN Bracketology - 1/4

