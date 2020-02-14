MountaineerMaven
ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Did West Virginia's Stock Change?

Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers missed out on a huge opportunity to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume on Wednesday as a second half collapse hindered West Virginia from knocking off No. 3 Kansas. Despite the loss, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi still appears to be a huge believer in the Mountaineers by keeping them as a three seed in the West Region facing off against Wright State in the opening round.

1. Gonzaga vs  16. Prairie View A&M/Rider

8. Rutgers vs  9. Oklahoma

5. Michigan St. vs  12. Arkansas/Stanford

4. Butler vs  13. Stephen F. Austin

6. Marquette vs  11. Arizona State/Indiana

3. West Virginia vs  14. Wright State

7. BYU vs  10. Purdue

2. Louisville vs  15. South Dakota State

Tomorrow, Bob Huggins and company will have yet another tough task as they battle against the nation's top ranked team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor is an extremely efficient offensive team with several guys that can make shots. This alone poses trouble for a Mountaineer team that is offensively challenged at times. Even if the Mountaineers fall this weekend, Lunardi may keep them put as a three seed. Not many teams are going to beat Kansas and Baylor back-to-back, let alone beat the Bears on the road. Really the only two bad losses West Virginia has at the moment are to Kansas State and St. John's. Texas Tech is red hot and looking like a team that can make a run in March and Oklahoma is also playing like a tournament team as of late.

For West Virginia to pull off the upset in Waco, they'll need to do several things, including make shots. Do you think the Mountaineers can get it done at Baylor?

