ESPN Bracketology: Joe Lunardi High on WVU for 2020-21 Season

The 2020-21 college basketball season seems like forever from now. It may seem even longer in between seasons due to the pandemic canceling both conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament. Despite the season still nearly half a year away, Joe Lunardi of ESPN couldn't wait to release his initial bracketology for the upcoming season.

Lunardi slated West Virginia as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, squaring off against the No. 14 seed Wright State.

Here is a full look at the Mountaineers' projected region:

1. Villanova vs 16. Robert Morris/Delaware

8. LSU vs 9. Oklahoma

5. Florida State vs 12. Loyola Chicago

4. Ohio State vs 13. Belmont

6. Rutgers vs 11. Saint Louis

3. West Virginia vs 14. Wright State

7. Florida vs 10. Arizona State

2. Duke vs 15. Stephen F. Austin

With the Mountaineers returning arguably the best frontcourt in the country (Derek Culver & Oscar Tshiebwe), it's hard to disagree with the amount of hype that is being placed on this team. The biggest question mark will be centered around the guard play. Can Deuce McBride, Taz Sherman, Jordan McCabe, and others see major improvement? If so, the Mountaineers will be one team that no one will want to play come next March.

What do you think of Joe Lunardi's initial bracketology projections for the 2020-21 season? Are the Mountaineers too high or too low? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.