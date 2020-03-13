ESPN Bracketology Tracker: The Final Projection

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has continued to spread at a rapid rate and has caused the NCAA to cancel March Madness. For the first time since its inception, there will be no NCAA tournament.

West Virginia seniors Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt have now played the final game of their collegiate career as it all came to an abrupt end.

Despite there being no tournament, Joe Lunardi of ESPN released his final bracketology projection for what he believed could have transpired on Selection Sunday.

He has West Virginia remaining as a No. 7 seed in the East Region, playing in Tampa.

1. Dayton vs 16. Boston/Robert Morris

8. Colorado vs 9. Florida

5. Butler vs 12. Texas/Richmond

4. Maryland vs 13. Akron

6. Penn State vs 11. NC State/UCLA

3. Villanova vs 14. Hofstra

7. West Virginia vs 10. Utah State

2. Florida State vs 15. Northern Kentucky

This would have been a pretty challenging field for the Mountaineers. Utah State defeated San Diego State for the Mountain West Conference crown and if you win that, you’d likely have a second round date with ACC champion, Florida State.

