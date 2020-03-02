ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Firmly on the Bubble

Monday morning, a new edition of ESPN's bracketology was released and despite a winless week, Joe Lunardi still has the Mountaineers as a No. 7 seed playing in the South Region.

West Virginia is currently on a three game losing streak and have now lost seven of their last eight. To point out the obvious, the Mountaineers are struggling and have now put themselves in the position to have to fight just to make the NCAA tournament. What doesn't help West Virginia is the bad losses that they have accumulated throughout the season. Couple that with a late season slide and now the selection committee is wondering if they are worth it or not.

Last Monday, Texas got everything to fall, they could not miss. The Longhorns shot 52% from the floor and also went 9-22 from three (40%). Poor shooting and free throw shooting plagued West Virginia once again en route to defeat.

Saturday came the unexpected. West Virginia has played well at the WVU Coliseum all season long and have shot the ball much better at home than on the road. However, that was not the case vs Oklahoma. The Mountaineers went 24-70 from the field (34.3%) and 4-25 from deep (16%). Shooting is going to have to get better if the Mountaineers want to make the tournament.

Below is a look at the fully projected South Region, where the Mountaineers are projected to land.

1. Baylor vs 16. Radford

8. LSU vs 9. Providence

5. Wisconsin vs 12. Yale

4. Oregon vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Arizona vs 11. Rugers

3. Villanova vs 14. Hofstra

7. West Virginia vs 10. Northern Iowa

2. Maryland vs 15. Bowling Green

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.