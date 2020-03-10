ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Gets New Opponent

Earlier this week, ESPN's college basketball bracketology guru, Joe Lunardi, moved West Virginia up to a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, playing in St. Louis. On Monday, he updated the bracket and gave the Mountaineers a new opponent.

Below is a look at the latest projection in the Midwest Region:

1. Kansas vs 16. Winthrop

8. Houston vs 9. USC

5. BYU vs 12. Yale

4. Wisconsin vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Iowa vs 11. UCLA

3. Duke vs 14. Belmont

7. West Virginia vs 10. Utah State

2. Creighton vs 15. Little Rock

The Utah State Aggies are a dangerous team and have been playing well as of late, including a monumental win over San Diego State in the Mountain West semifinals. They have some other quality wins as well against Florida, LSU and also took down North Texas - who could be the Conference USA champion. They are led by the sharp shooting Sam Merrill, who averages 19.7 points per game and shoots it at a 41% clip from deep. Forward Justin Bean is averaging a double-double on the season with 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

