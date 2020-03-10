MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Gets New Opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, ESPN's college basketball bracketology guru, Joe Lunardi, moved West Virginia up to a No. 7 seed in the Midwest Region, playing in St. Louis. On Monday, he updated the bracket and gave the Mountaineers a new opponent.

Below is a look at the latest projection in the Midwest Region:

1. Kansas vs  16. Winthrop

8. Houston vs  9. USC

5. BYU vs  12. Yale

4. Wisconsin vs  13. New Mexico State

6. Iowa vs  11. UCLA

3. Duke vs  14. Belmont

7. West Virginia vs  10. Utah State

2. Creighton vs  15. Little Rock

The Utah State Aggies are a dangerous team and have been playing well as of late, including a monumental win over San Diego State in the Mountain West semifinals. They have some other quality wins as well against Florida, LSU and also took down North Texas - who could be the Conference USA champion. They are led by the sharp shooting Sam Merrill, who averages 19.7 points per game and shoots it at a 41% clip from deep. Forward Justin Bean is averaging a double-double on the season with 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

What do you think about the Mountaineers potentially locking up with Utah State? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Baylor

Join the discussion!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineer Maven Big 12 Tournament Predictions for West Virginia

Our staff predicts how far the Mountaineers will go

Schuyler Callihan

by

STUT

West Virginia Re-Enters AP Top 25 Poll

The Mountaineers are back in business

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

In Freshman Season, Oscar Tshiebwe Dazzles

Oscar Tshiebwe's freshman season is one for West Virginia record books

Zach Campbell

WATCH: Kenny Robinson Snags Another XFL Interception

The former Mountaineer is starting to appear on the NFL's radar

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WATCH: Sagaba Konate Throws Down Authoritative Slam Dunk

Former Mountaineer throwing it down hard

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Seniors Finish Home Career on High Note

The West Virginia men's basketball team honored a trio of seniors Saturday inside the Coliseum.

Quinn Burkitt

Adams Dominates Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Undefeated season rolls on for West Virginia native

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Jevon Carter Helps Suns Outlast Bucks

Former Mountaineer Jevon Carter played 32 minutes in the Suns victory over Milwaukee

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Trio of Mountaineers Have Dominating Week in the XFL

What a week for these guys!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe