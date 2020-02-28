ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Plummets

The Mountaineers have fell flat on their face in the last month or so and as a result, are seeing their tournament stock drop week by week.

Last week, West Virginia completed the season sweep of Oklahoma State by dominating in the second half with a smothering defensive attack. Following the win, the Mountaineers dropped two straight road games in three days to TCU and Texas. Road wins are hard to come by in college basketball, but have been extremely difficult for this team as they are 1-16 over the last two seasons in league road games.

ESPN college basketball analyst, Joe Lunardi, has carefully watched the Mountaineers descent and has now dropped them to a No. 7 seed in the latest bracketology projection.

Below, is a full look at the projected East Region:

1. San Diego State vs 16. Austin Peay

8. Florida vs 9. Saint Mary's

5. Colorado vs 12. Liberty

4. Penn State vs 13. Stephen F. Austin

6. Iowa vs 11. Cincinnati

3. Seton Hall vs 14. Hofstra

7. West Virginia vs 10. Xavier

2. Dayton vs 15. South Dakota State

Although it may look like an easy field, it's actually quite the opposite. San Diego State and Dayton are legit teams that can make a run and teams like Iowa, Seton Hall and Stephen F. Austin all have the potential to be a headache for opposing coaches to deal with.

Do you agree with the Mountaineers dropping to No. 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

