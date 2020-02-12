MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Takes a Stumble

Schuyler Callihan

Win big at home and fall apart on the road. It has been the theme of the Mountaineers season and has ultimately cost them positioning in the polls and tournament seeding. Although West Virginia remains perfect at home, the road woes have been what is holding this team back from being considered a legit national title contender.

Last week, West Virginia put on a solid showing vs Iowa State and limited potentially the Big 12's best player, Tyrese Haliburton to only 12 points. The Mountaineers dominated the glass, per usual and actually shot it well from the field, hitting 50% of its shots. Head coach Bob Huggins was still far from pleased with the offense only making 27% of their three-point attempts and shot an abysmal 50% from the charity stripe.

Saturday's trip to Norman ended the same way many of West Virginia's road games have - in pure and utter disappointment. This group has had trouble all year long finding ways to get the ball to go through the net, but Saturday was a whole different story. At one point, the Mountaineers went nearly ten minutes without hitting a shot. The offensive struggles led to an Oklahoma win and another frustrating defeat for Huggins and company.

Yesterday, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi, released his latest bracketology slating the Mountaineers as a number three seed in the West Region, playing in Cleveland. Below is a look at the region's projected matchups.

1. Gonzaga vs  16. Prairie View A&M/Rider

8. Ohio State vs  9. Oklahoma

5. Colorado vs  12. Vermont

4. Kentucky  vs  13. New Mexico State

6. Creighton vs  11. Virginia

3. West Virginia vs  14. Wright State

7. BYU vs  10. Purdue

2. Dayton vs  15. UC Irvine 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WVU Baseball Opening Day Lineup Projection

Five starters need replacing in the Mountaineer nine.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Set For Toughest Week Yet

This week will be West Virginia toughest week of their schedule

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Carter Shows Up Big vs Lakers

Jevon Carter had a solid game against the Los Angeles Lakers

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Blows Double Digit Second Half Lead in Loss to Kansas State

The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped their third straight

Quinn Burkitt

LISTEN: New Episode of The Blue Lot Podcast

Episode 5 of The Blue Lot is out now

John Pentol

West Virginia’s Odds to Win National Championship

Vegas's New Odds for West Virginia to Win the NCAA Championship

John Pentol

by

M-townJoe

Way Too Early 2020 Depth Chart Projections: Offense

Depth and inexperience glaring issues for WVU Offense in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Iowa State

Join the discussion for tonight's game!

Michael Gresko

by

M-townJoe

McKivitz Receives Invite to the 2020 NFL Combine

Colton McKivitz is heading to Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Combine

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

A Slight Move for West Virginia in AP Poll

The Mountaineers drop in the rankings, again

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe