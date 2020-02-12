ESPN Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Takes a Stumble

Win big at home and fall apart on the road. It has been the theme of the Mountaineers season and has ultimately cost them positioning in the polls and tournament seeding. Although West Virginia remains perfect at home, the road woes have been what is holding this team back from being considered a legit national title contender.

Last week, West Virginia put on a solid showing vs Iowa State and limited potentially the Big 12's best player, Tyrese Haliburton to only 12 points. The Mountaineers dominated the glass, per usual and actually shot it well from the field, hitting 50% of its shots. Head coach Bob Huggins was still far from pleased with the offense only making 27% of their three-point attempts and shot an abysmal 50% from the charity stripe.

Saturday's trip to Norman ended the same way many of West Virginia's road games have - in pure and utter disappointment. This group has had trouble all year long finding ways to get the ball to go through the net, but Saturday was a whole different story. At one point, the Mountaineers went nearly ten minutes without hitting a shot. The offensive struggles led to an Oklahoma win and another frustrating defeat for Huggins and company.

Yesterday, ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi, released his latest bracketology slating the Mountaineers as a number three seed in the West Region, playing in Cleveland. Below is a look at the region's projected matchups.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Prairie View A & M/Rider

8. Ohio State vs 9. Oklahoma

5. Colorado vs 12. Vermont

4. Kentucky vs 13. New Mexico State

6. Creighton vs 11. Virginia

3. West Virginia vs 14. Wright State

7. BYU vs 10. Purdue

2. Dayton vs 15. UC Irvine