MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Where Does West Virginia Sit Following Win Over OSU?

Schuyler Callihan

Nearly two weeks had passed since West Virginia's last win and on Tuesday night, they were able to end their three game losing streak as they defeated Oklahoma State, 65-47. With the win, the Mountaineers now move to 19-7 on the season and 7-6 in Big 12 play and oh yeah, Bob Huggins tied Dean Smith for sixth on the all-time wins list.

The first half was not very pleasing for Mountaineer fans, but a three at the buzzer from Jermaine Haley handed momentum to West Virginia and they carried that into the second half. The defense was much better after the break, allowing only 14 points in the half. Yes, you read that correctly. That point total is the lowest they've allowed in a single half this season since they surrendered 18 points to Pitt earlier in the year.

Today, a new version of Joe Lunardi's bracketology was released and West Virginia still remains as a No. 3 seed, but has a new opponent in South Dakota St.

Below is a look at the full projected West Region:

1. Gonzaga vs  16. Prairie View A&M/Robert Morris

8. Illinois vs  9. Florida

5. Arizona vs  12. Furman

4. Villanova vs  13. North Texas

6. Michigan St. vs  11. USC/Georgetown

3. West Virginia vs  14. South Dakota State

7. Houston vs  10. Purdue

2. Florida State vs  15. Winthrop

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Looks to end Skid Against an Up and Coming Oklahoma State Team

West Virginia looks to get back in the win column against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

michaelgresko

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Join the discussion and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Handles Oklahoma State

Mountaineers end three game skid

Christopher Hall

by

JSD73

BREAKING: West Virginia Hires Dontae Wright as Linebackers Coach

The Mountaineers now have a replacement for Al Pogue

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains What Happened in Loss to Baylor

West Virginia men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins goes in depth on the Baylor game

Quinn Burkitt

by

Mmaker2

If Sherman Starts, Who Sits for West Virginia?

West Virginia may have a new starting lineup tonight

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mmaker2

West Virginia Wins Home Opener Over Canisius

The West Virginia baseball team exploded for 15 runs in their victory on Tuesday night

Quinn Burkitt

West Virginia Must Prove It's Worth in Final Six Games

The Mountaineers are on a three game losing streak, but what do they need to do to turn it around?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

The Basketball Tournament to Hold Regional In Charleston

Best Virginia is back at it for a second year

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Five Impact Newcomers for WVU Football

Strong 2020 class will have early effect on the Mountaineers

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe