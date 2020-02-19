ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Where Does West Virginia Sit Following Win Over OSU?

Nearly two weeks had passed since West Virginia's last win and on Tuesday night, they were able to end their three game losing streak as they defeated Oklahoma State, 65-47. With the win, the Mountaineers now move to 19-7 on the season and 7-6 in Big 12 play and oh yeah, Bob Huggins tied Dean Smith for sixth on the all-time wins list.

The first half was not very pleasing for Mountaineer fans, but a three at the buzzer from Jermaine Haley handed momentum to West Virginia and they carried that into the second half. The defense was much better after the break, allowing only 14 points in the half. Yes, you read that correctly. That point total is the lowest they've allowed in a single half this season since they surrendered 18 points to Pitt earlier in the year.

Today, a new version of Joe Lunardi's bracketology was released and West Virginia still remains as a No. 3 seed, but has a new opponent in South Dakota St.

Below is a look at the full projected West Region:

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Prairie View A & M/Robert Morris

8. Illinois vs 9. Florida

5. Arizona vs 12. Furman

4. Villanova vs 13. North Texas

6. Michigan St. vs 11. USC/Georgetown

3. West Virginia vs 14. South Dakota State

7. Houston vs 10. Purdue

2. Florida State vs 15. Winthrop

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_