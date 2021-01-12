ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/12

Following last week's 1-1 performance with an 87-84 win on the road over Oklahoma State and a close 72-70 loss to No. 4 Texas, the West Virginia Mountaineers remain a No. 4 seed in the latest edition of Joe Lunardi's Bracketology on ESPN.

1. Gonzaga vs. 16. Arkansas-Pine Bluff/North Carolina A&T

8. San Diego State vs. 9. Florida State

5. Missouri vs. 12. Toledo

4. West Virginia vs. 13. Furman

6. Saint Louis vs. 11. North Carolina/Oklahoma

3. Illinois vs. 14. Grand Canyon

7. Virginia vs. 10. Michigan State

2. Tennessee vs. 15. Navy

Three of West Virginia's four losses have come against No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 Kansas. The Mountaineers should've gone 2-1 in those games with wins over Gonzaga and Texas, but they could not finish things off in the end in each of those matchups.

Although West Virginia is still in search of a signature win, they've earned a lot of respect from not only Lunardi but from the AP voters for how tight they play the nation's best teams. After falling to Texas, many, including myself, expected West Virginia to drop a spot or two in the AP Top 25, but they actually moved up a spot to No. 13. Now, a lot of that may have to do with the fact that pretty much every team ranked below the Mountaineers lost, but still, they have earned the nation's respect.

