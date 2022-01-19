Skip to main content

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/18

The Mountaineers slide in Lunardi's latest projection.

WVU fell to the No. 5 Baylor Bears Tuesday evening, 77-68, dropping their record to 13-4 (2-3) on the season. With the craziness of gameday, I neglected to draw attention to the latest bracketology update which releases typically every Tuesday.

In his latest projection. ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi pegged the Mountaineers as a No. 9 seed, falling two seed lines. The loss to Baylor shouldn't hurt WVU that much if at all. However, they will have a chance to potentially help their seeding with a win this Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech.

1. Arizona vs 16. Cal State Fullerton

8. Colorado State vs 9. West Virginia

5. Xavier vs 12. Oregon/Florida

4. Michigan State vs 13. Ohio

Read More

6. Texas vs 11. Murray State

3. Villanova vs 14. Vermont

7. Iowa vs 10. Saint Mary's

2. Duke vs 15. Navy

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

WVU football helmet
Football

Former WVU RB Quincy Wilson Earns College Head Coaching Job

25 seconds ago
Mar 12, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kysre Gondrezick (right) drives to the basket against Kansas State Wildcats guard Cymone Goodrich (left) in the second half at Municipal Auditorium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Indiana Fever Waive Former WVU Star Kysre Gondrezick

35 seconds ago
USATSI_17525860_168388579_lowres
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/18

51 seconds ago
USATSI_17525747_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Huggins is Brutally Honest With Current State of WVU Basketball

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17525892_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Bob Huggins Talks Loss to Baylor

15 hours ago
Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

West Virginia Falls to No. 5 Baylor 77-68

16 hours ago
Isaiah Cottrell
Basketball

OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Baylor

18 hours ago
USATSI_15658405_168388579_lowres
Basketball

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Baylor

21 hours ago