ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/18

WVU fell to the No. 5 Baylor Bears Tuesday evening, 77-68, dropping their record to 13-4 (2-3) on the season. With the craziness of gameday, I neglected to draw attention to the latest bracketology update which releases typically every Tuesday.

In his latest projection. ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi pegged the Mountaineers as a No. 9 seed, falling two seed lines. The loss to Baylor shouldn't hurt WVU that much if at all. However, they will have a chance to potentially help their seeding with a win this Saturday at No. 18 Texas Tech.

1. Arizona vs 16. Cal State Fullerton

8. Colorado State vs 9. West Virginia

5. Xavier vs 12. Oregon/Florida

4. Michigan State vs 13. Ohio

6. Texas vs 11. Murray State

3. Villanova vs 14. Vermont

7. Iowa vs 10. Saint Mary's

2. Duke vs 15. Navy

