ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/27

Just like that, the West Virginia Mountaineers are back in the tournament field (for now). WVU picked up its first Big 12 road win since February of 2021 by overcoming a slow start to defeat Texas Tech.

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, WVU is back in the tournament as a projected No. 11 seed. However, he has them included in his "Last Four In" along with Arizona State, Pitt, and Wisconsin.

Below is the projected region for the Mountaineers.

1. Alabama vs 16. Southern/Tennessee Tech

8. Florida Atlantic vs 9. Iowa

5. Miami vs 12. VCU

4. Marquette vs 13. Liberty

6. Indiana vs 11. West Virginia/Arizona State

3. Xavier vs 14. Colgate

7. Clemson vs 10. Maryland

2. Kansas vs 15. Vermont

