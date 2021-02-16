Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
ESPN Bracketology Update - 2/16

The Mountaineers have a new opponent in this week's bracketology projection.
Author:
Publish date:

Last week, the West Virginia Mountaineers collected a huge road victory over No. 7 Texas Tech but fell to No. 12 Oklahoma in double-overtime, 91-90. Despite going 1-1, the Mountaineers moved up in the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 13 and remain a No. 3 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN.

West Virginia's projected region as of 2/16:

1. Ohio State vs 16. James Madison

8. Louisville vs 9. Loyola-Chicago

5. Missouri vs 12. Stanford/Colorado State

4. Texas vs 13. UC Santa Barbara

6. Virginia Tech vs 11.Boise State/St. Bonaventure

3. West Virginia vs 14. Winthrop

7. Rutgers vs 10. Seton Hall

2. Alabama vs 15. Sam Houston State

The Mountaineers will be back in action this Saturday when they hit the road to begin a tough three-game road trip at No. 12 Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST. 

