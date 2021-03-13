ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/13

We are one day away from Selection Sunday and around 70-75 teams will be tuned in to see whether or not they will make the field and who they will face in the opening round.

For West Virginia, they seem to be a solid No. 4 seed after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 quarterfinals and having lost three of their last four games. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also has them as a four-seed in what is a pretty tough projected field.

1. Illinois vs 16. Prairie View A&M/Appalachain State

8. Loyola-Chicago vs 9. Clemson

5. Colorado vs 12. Utah State/Saint Louis

4. West Virginia vs 13. Liberty

6. BYU vs 11. Michigan State

3. Kansas vs 14. Colgate

7. North Carolina vs 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs 15. Oral Roberts

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.