ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/2

The Mountaineers continue to see their stock rise as the season comes to a close.
Author:
Publish date:

No. 6 West Virginia looks to remain hot on Tuesday night as they look for a big win over No. 3 Baylor. While the Mountaineers continued to stack up the wins over the last month or so, several top 10 teams have dropped games which have also helped West Virginia's ascension in the AP Top 25 rankings and ESPN bracketology projections by Joe Lunardi.

As things stand, Lunardi has West Virginia as a No. 2 seed. However, beating Baylor could potentially move the Mountaineers up to a No. 1 seed.

1. Michigan vs. 16. Texas State

8. Loyola-Chicago vs. 9. UCLA

5. Oklahoma vs. 12. Toledo

4. Virginia vs. 13. Winthrop

6. Wisconsin vs. 11. Boise State

3. Villanova vs. 14. South Dakota State

7.  Clemson vs. 10. St. Bonaventure

2. West Virginia vs. 15. 

West Virginia and Baylor will tip-off this evening at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN.

