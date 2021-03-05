Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/5

Check out where the Mountaineers sit in Lunardi's latest projections.
Although it was not the prettiest of wins, No. 6 West Virginia moved to 18-7 (11-5) on Thursday night by defeating the TCU Horned Frogs, 76-67. Redshirt freshman Jalen Bridges was the story of the game for the Mountaineers as he notched a career-high in both points (22) and rebounds (12).

Following the loss to No. 3 Baylor, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi dropped West Virginia from a No. 2 seed to a No. 3 and replaced them with Houston - a team that has losses to East Carolina and Tulsa. In Friday's update, he still has Houston at two and West Virginia at three but did give the Mountaineers a new opponent.

Check out the latest projected opponent and region for WVU below.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. Wagner/North Carolina A&T

8. Clemson vs 9. Maryland

5. Virginia vs 12. Xavier/Boise State

4. Texas vs 13. UC Santa Barbara

6. Wisconsin vs 11. Georgia Tech

3. West Virginia vs 14. Grand Canyon

7. Tennessee vs 10. North Carolina

2. Houston vs 15. Southern Utah

The Mountaineers will be back in action on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST as they close out the regular season by hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

