ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/7

No. 17 Oklahoma State played the party crasher role on Saturday by defeating No. 6 West Virginia, putting win No. 900 for WVU head coach Bob Huggins on hold. The Cowboys were without their two best players in Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekely, but that didn't matter. They were the better team and handed the Mountaineers their 8th loss of the season.

According to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi, West Virginia would have likely been a No. 2 seed had they won that game. Now, the Mountaineers are his second three seed and could be in danger of falling to the four-line if they get bounced early in next week's Big 12 tournament.

Here's a look at the currently projected region for West Virginia:

1. Illinois vs 16. Nicholls St./Prairie View

8. LSU vs 9. UConn

5. Texas Tech vs 12. Wichita State

4. Virginia vs 13. UNC Greensboro

6. USC vs 11. Michigan State/Colorado State

3. West Virginia vs 14. Western Kentucky

7. BYU vs 10. Rutgers

2. Alabama vs 15. Siena

The Mountaineers will await their destiny in the conference tournament as they await the outcome of tonight's game between TCU and Texas. If the Horned Frogs win, they will be the No. 3 seed. If not, West Virginia will be the No. 4 seed and will rematch with Oklahoma State.

