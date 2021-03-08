Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/8

Check out where the Mountaineers sit in the latest tournament projections.
It's that time of the year where ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi releases a bracket every day as we enter conference tournament week for the Power Five and as we are just days away from Selection Sunday.

Currently, Lunardi has the Mountaineers as a No. 3 seed but a deep run in the Big 12 Conference tournament could change that. West Virginia will battle against Oklahoma State in a quarterfinal game on Thursday with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Baylor in the semifinals.

Below is Lunardi's projected region for West Virginia as of Monday morning.

1. Illinois vs 16. Nicholls St./Hartford

8. LSU vs 9 North Carolina

5. Creighton vs 12. Colorado State/Drake

4. Oklahoma State vs 13. UNC Greensboro

6. USC vs 11. Michigan State

3. West Virginia vs 14. Colgate

7. BYU vs 10. Rutgers

2. Alabama vs 15. Siena

