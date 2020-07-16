MountaineerMaven
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Has Nice Path to Elite Eight

Schuyler Callihan

In Joe Lunardi's latest ESPN bracketology, the West Virginia Mountaineers are sitting at a No. 3 seed in the East Region matching up against No. 14 Winthrop.

Here is the full look of the projected East Region:

1. Villanova vs 16. Fairleigh Dickinson/Delaware

8. Alabama vs 9. Illinois

5. North Carolina vs 12. Furman

4. Tennessee vs 13. Georgia State

6. Rutgers vs 11. Syracuse

3. West Virginia vs 14. Winthrop

7. Purdue vs 10. Saint Louis

2. Michigan State vs 15. Colgate

Do you think West Virginia could potentially win the East Region? If not, who do you think will be their biggest challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

