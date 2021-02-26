ESPN Bracketology: WVU On the Rise Once Again

The Mountaineers are in prime position to finish the season off on a high note.

March Madness came a little early this year as it has been quite the week as half of the top 10 has already lost a game this week.

No. 4 Ohio State lost to Michigan State

No. 5 Illinois lost to Michigan State

No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 20 Arkansas

No. 7 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State

No. 9 Iowa lost to No. 3 Michigan

With West Virginia viewed as heavy home favorites on Saturday vs Kansas State, this means that the Mountaineers could potentially climb as high as No. 5 in next week's AP Top 25 with a win. More importantly, all of these teams losing opens up the door for West Virginia to improve their chances for a No. 2 seed or higher in the NCAA Tournament.

Friday morning, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi bumped West Virginia up to a No. 2 seed following all that has transpired throughout the week. However, it is the lowest two-seed as Lunardi still has Illinois, Alabama, and Villanova all rated as the stronger 2's.

1. Gonzaga vs 16. South Dakota/North Carolina A&T

8. Oklahoma State vs 9. Maryland

5. USC vs 12. Xavier/Colorado State

4. Virginia vs 13. Belmont

6. Clemson vs 11. St. Bonaventure

3. Iowa vs 14. Eastern Washington

7. Florida vs 10. Louisville

2. West Virginia vs 15. Grand Canyon

The Mountaineers have four consecutive home games to end the season, one of which will be against No. 2 Baylor. Should West Virginia win out these final four games, they'll be in position for a No. 1 seed. The last time West Virginia was a two-seed, they made the Final Four.

