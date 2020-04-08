MountaineerMaven
ESPN Names Oscar Tshiebwe a Top 10 Player for 2020-21 Season

Schuyler Callihan

After putting together one of the most impressive freshman seasons in West Virginia men's basketball history, big man Oscar Tshiebwe is looking to build off of that and do even more damage as a sophomore.

According to the folks at ESPN, Tshiebwe is the 10th best player heading into the 2020-21 season.

As a freshman, Tshiewbe averaged 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and shot 55% from the field and was a big part in the Mountaineers' success this past season.

There was a big concern from the fans whether or not he would bolt after one season in Morgantown, but even after a stellar freshman year, he decided to return for at least one more season. Tshiebwe had his moments of dominance, but also had moments where he would disappear and be a non-factor. The inconsistency is what he needs to work on in order to get major attention from the NBA scouts. Should Tshiebwe take the "next step" in his development, he could certainly play his way into being a first round draft pick.

Do you think the ESPN ranking for Tshiebwe is correct? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

JimmyBuckets
JimmyBuckets

Love the content! Please keep posting, and I’m no even a WVU fan but enjoy the site

No. 1-2
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Just like all these pre-season polls, it doesn't matter where you are BEFORE the season. It only matters where you are AFTER the season.
That being said, it looks like just about EVERYONE is expecting a MONSTER season from Big O, Derek, Gabe, Deuce, Emmitt, & the rest of The WVU Basketball MOUNTAINEERS next year. Nice. #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

