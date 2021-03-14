ESPN's Final Bracketology Projection

Looking at the final projected region for the Mountaineers.

Selection Sunday is finally here! 70-75 teams will be tuned in to see whether or not they will make the field and who they will face in the opening round.

For West Virginia, they seem to be a solid No. 4 seed after losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 quarterfinals and having lost three of their last four games. ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi also has them as a four-seed in what is a pretty tough projected field.

1. Michigan vs 16. Norfolk State

8. Missouri vs 9. Virginia Tech

5. Creighton vs 12. Oregon State

4. West Virginia vs 13. Liberty

6. BYU vs 11. Syracuse/Drake

3. Oklahoma State vs 14. Abilene Christian

7. North Carolina vs 10. Maryland

2. Alabama vs 15. Iona

The selection show will air at 6 p.m. EST on CBS.

