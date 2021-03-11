ESPN's Seth Greenberg, LaPhonso Ellis Rip Hall of Fame Voters for Excluding Bob Huggins

West Virginia fans aren't the only ones upset about the Hall of Fame leaving out Huggs as a finalist...

On Monday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists for this year's Hall of Fame class, and once again, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was left off the list.

Yes, the coach that's led two schools to a Final Four and has 899 career wins is not even a finalist for the Hall of Fame.

Prior to the start of Wednesday night's game between Oklahoma and Iowa State, ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis went off on the voters for their decision to leave Huggins off the list.

Greenberg:

"When I think of Bob Huggins, he's a coach's coach. I mean, what do you have to do to get into the Hall of Fame? The guy has 899 wins and he's won at difficult places. He won at Walsh, he won at Akron, he did an incredible job at Cincinnati, he went to Kansas State for one year and flipped that thing right around. Then, obviously, the job that he's doing at his alma mater at West Virginia. He's a tremendous teacher, he graduates his guys, he demands of them, his guys go on and be successful after basketball. It's a travesty that Bob Huggins is not in the Hall of Fame. I don't know what he has to do or who doesn't perceive him as a Hall of Famer because anyone in the business, coaches and fans alike, that dude is a Hall of Famer and is deserving to be in Springfield."

Ellis:

"Seth, I agree with you. I mean, the dude has 899 wins. He's gone to a Final Four with Cincinnati, gone to a Final Four with West Virginia. What else does the man have to do? It absolutely makes no sense. It's asinine that he's not in the Hall of Fame."

