Everything Ross Hodge Said Following the Loss to TCU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-7) fell to the TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7) in Fort Worth (TX) Saturday evening 60-54.

West Virgnia head coach Ross Hodge met with the media following the game and provided an assessment on the Mountaineers loss to the Horned Frogs.

Opening Statement

“Give TCU (head coach Jamie) Dixon and his team a to of credit. I thought both teams played pretty hard for the entire 40 minutes. There was kind of large stretches in the basketball game where I wouldn’t say maybe either team played well, but I thought both teams played hard. I think both teams probably deserve credit for making the other team not play well during those stretches as well.

“We had the one little spurt where we were able to take the lead and over the course of the 40 minutes ultimately what I think cost us is they were able to do what they do better than what we were able to do. We both came into the game – they were the best team in the league at getting their points from the foul line and getting two-point baskets and we had been one of the best teams in the league at not allowing free throws and keeping the ball away from the basket. So, for them to shoot 27 free throws to our 12. Then, the differential in the rebounding and ultimately our turnovers in the big picture was the difference in the game. And then the small picture I thought their ability to execute down the stretch and get the ball exactly where they wanted it – close to the basket and finish. I thought Punch made a great play and we had poor execution down the stretch.

“I’ve got to do a better job of helping our guys – put them in better position and then when we are in position to make the plays, we got to make them.”

Gaining momentum and taking the lead in the second half

“I liked the way we were playing – we were getting stops, we were getting rebounds. Honor made some big shots in that stretch. Ultimately, I think we had 10 offensive possessions after we went up six or five and we turned the ball over in four of our ten possessions and you just can’t do that in a close game against a quality team. “

NCAA tournament chances

“Like I told our team, the beauty of being in the Big 12 is you’re going to get quality opportunities – you had one today, we didn’t take advantage of it. More opportunities are still in our grasp and in our reach, but eventually, you have to take advantage of the opportunities and did feel like we had an opportunity today get one and we weren’t able to do that today, but more opportunities are on the way. Obviously, Tuesday night in Stillwater will be another opportunity. [We] have a home game against BYU on Saturday. So, you have opportunities, but you have to start taking advantage of them.”