Fairmont State Star Transfers to Baylor

The defending national champion Baylor Bears made another addition through the transfer portal on Tuesday by bringing in Fairmont State guard Dale Bonner.

Bonner led the Falcons in scoring in each of the past two seasons averaging 17.8 points as a freshman and 21.2 points as a sophomore in 2020-21. He also led the team in assists and steals per game over the last two years, making him the complete guard that Scott Drew needs to help fill the void left behind by Davion Mitchell, Jared Butler, and MaCio Teague who are all expected to remain in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Baylor has had a history of adding transfers from small schools before under Coach Drew including Freddie Gillespie who transferred in from Carleton College (D-III) in 2017 and most recently, MaCio Teague who came in from UNC-Asheville and helped lead the Bears to a national championship title.

Bonner will have three years of eligibility remaining, so the once nearby star will become a familiar name to Mountaineer fans over the next few years.

