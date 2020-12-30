Final ESPN Bracketology of December

After last week's marginal loss to No. 3 Kansas, ESPN Bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, dropped the West Virginia Mountaineers from a No. 2 seed to a No. 3 seed.

Here is a look at the final bracketology projection of 2020 for West Virginia:

1. Villanova vs 16. Saint Peter's

8. Saint Louis vs 9. UCLA

5. Florida State vs 12. Western Kentucky

4. Michigan vs 13. Georgia State

6. Duke vs 11. USC/Richmond

3. West Virginia vs 14. Liberty

7. Louisville vs 10. LSU

2. Houston vs 15. Colgate

Although I don't believe West Virginia is as good as advertised, at least to this point, I don't see how you can drop them a whole seed after a road loss against one of the best teams in the country. Yes, the game wasn't close but teams are going to have bad nights and teams are going to have nights where they can't miss shots. That was the case in this game as Kansas made 16 threes on the night, while West Virginia couldn't buy a bucket.

By season's end, I think you'll end up seeing the Mountaineers around a No. 4 seed at worst and a No. 3 seed at best. This team hasn't proven that they can beat some of the country's best. They hung with No. 1 Gonzaga but couldn't quite get the W. Richmond is good, but no longer worthy of a top 25 ranking and we just saw what happened at Kansas. Until they can prove they can beat quality teams and win on the road, I don't think you will see West Virginia back in a No. 2 seed.

