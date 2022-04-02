Skip to main content

Final Four Score Predictions

Predicting who will move on to the National Championship game.
The 2022 men's Final Four is set and will take place Saturday evening in New Orleans with a spot in the national championship on the line. 

UNC vs Duke Spread: Duke -4

No. 2 Duke vs No. 8 North Carolina

Prediction: Duke 77, North Carolina 71

Carolina's magical run comes to an end while Coach K gets one more shot at a sixth national title before riding off into retirement. This will be a hell of a battle though. North Carolina is playing really good basketball and one could argue they've been the best team in the entire NCAA Tournament. As good as Armando Bacot has been for the Tar Heels, I see Duke's bigs (Mark Williams & Paolo Banchero) winning the matchup underneath which will determine the outcome of the game. The Blue Devils will have revenge on its mind and will pull away late.

Kansas vs Villanova Spread: Kansas -4

No. 1 Kansas vs No. 2 Villanova

Prediction: Kansas 79, Villanova 65

Villanova just simply does not have the firepower to be able to hang around with the Jayhawks. The Wildcats are going to have to win this one with its defense and I just don't see a scenario where they slow down Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. Not to mention, losing Justin Moore is a big blow for this team. Bill Self will have a chance to win his second national title at Kansas, his first occurring back in 2008.

