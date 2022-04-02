Final Four Score Predictions

Prediction: Duke 77, North Carolina 71

Carolina's magical run comes to an end while Coach K gets one more shot at a sixth national title before riding off into retirement. This will be a hell of a battle though. North Carolina is playing really good basketball and one could argue they've been the best team in the entire NCAA Tournament. As good as Armando Bacot has been for the Tar Heels, I see Duke's bigs (Mark Williams & Paolo Banchero) winning the matchup underneath which will determine the outcome of the game. The Blue Devils will have revenge on its mind and will pull away late.