Final Stats from Best Virginia's Win vs D2

Best Virginia knocked off D2 in round two of The Basketball Tournament on Monday by a 63-51 score. With the win, Best Virginia moves on to the round of 16 and will face Team 23 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST. Below are individual and team stats from Best Virginia's round two win.

Individual stats

G Juwan Staten 2 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assists, 3 steals, 28 minutes

F Kevin Jones 12 pts (5-11 FG, 1-2 3FG), 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 26 minutes

G Tarik Phillip 11 pts (4-10 FG, 3-7 3FG), 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 29 minutes

G Alex Ruoff 5 pts (2-4 FG, 1-1 3FG), 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 24 minutes

F John Flowers 7 pts (3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG), 5 rebounds, 18 minutes

G Teyvon Myers 3 pts (1-6 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 12 minutes

F Jonathan Holton 1 minute, no stats

G Jamel Morris 11 pts (4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 steal, 22 minutes

F Nathan Adrian 11 pts (4-5 FG, 1-1 3FG), 4 rebounds, 17 minutes

Team stats

FG: 24-56 (43%)

3FG: 9-19 (47%)

FT: 6-12 (50%)

Turnovers: 11

Total rebounds: 36

2nd chance points: 7

Bench points: 25

Points in paint: 26

Points off turnovers: 12

Opp. turnovers: 15

Offensive rebounds: 7

