Final Stats from Best Virginia's Win vs D2

Team and individual stats from Monday night's TBT game.
Juwan Staten

Best Virginia knocked off D2 in round two of The Basketball Tournament on Monday by a 63-51 score. With the win, Best Virginia moves on to the round of 16 and will face Team 23 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST. Below are individual and team stats from Best Virginia's round two win.

Individual stats

G Juwan Staten 2 pts (1-6 FG), 3 assists, 3 steals, 28 minutes

F Kevin Jones 12 pts (5-11 FG, 1-2 3FG), 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, 26 minutes

G Tarik Phillip 11 pts (4-10 FG, 3-7 3FG), 7 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 29 minutes

G Alex Ruoff 5 pts (2-4 FG, 1-1 3FG), 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 24 minutes

F John Flowers 7 pts (3-6 FG, 1-3 3FG), 5 rebounds, 18 minutes

G Teyvon Myers 3 pts (1-6 FG), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 12 minutes

F Jonathan Holton 1 minute, no stats

G Jamel Morris 11 pts (4-8 FG, 2-5 3FG), 1 rebound, 1 steal, 22 minutes

F Nathan Adrian 11 pts (4-5 FG, 1-1 3FG), 4 rebounds, 17 minutes

Team stats

FG: 24-56 (43%)

3FG: 9-19 (47%)

FT: 6-12 (50%)

Turnovers: 11

Total rebounds: 36

2nd chance points: 7

Bench points: 25

Points in paint: 26

Points off turnovers: 12

Opp. turnovers: 15

Offensive rebounds: 7

