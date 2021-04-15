Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
For now, Erik Martin Will Remain at West Virginia

Cincinnati opts to go with UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller instead of Erik Martin
According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Cincinnati will hire UNC Greensboro's Wes Miller as its next basketball coach over West Virginia assistant coach, Erik Martin. 

Martin played under WVU head coach Bob Huggins during his time at Cincinnati from 1991-93 after having stops at TCU and Santa Ana JC.

Martin played professionally overseas before hanging it up and getting into the coaching industry. In 2006, Martin reunited with Huggins at Kansas State for his first Division I coaching job, then followed him to West Virginia where he has been since 2007.

West Virginia Mountaineers assistant coach Erik Martin before the NCAA Final Four Division I Men's Championship against Duke University at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, April 3, 2010.
For now, Erik Martin Will Remain at West Virginia

