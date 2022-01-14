Skip to main content

Former WVU F Taj Thweatt Announces Transfer Destination

The former Mountaineer has a new home.

Thursday evening, former West Virginia forward Taj Thweatt announced that he will be transferring to Coastal Carolina.

In nine games as a true freshman, Thweatt appeared in just nine games and averaged 0.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game. This season, he played in three of the teams 13 games and has three points on the year.

Coming out of high school, Thweatt chose West Virginia over other offers from Florida, Penn State, Temple, Rhode Island and others.

