Former WVU G Brandon Knapper Leaves EKU, Transfers to New School

The former Mountaineer is on the move once again.
Author:
Publish date:

Wednesday afternoon, former West Virginia guard and Charleston, WV native, Brandon Knapper announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to San Jose State.

Knapper spent the first two years of his collegiate career at West Virginia where he averaged 3.8 points, 1 assist, 1.3 rebounds, and 11.1 minutes per game. After seeing his playing time diminish in year two, he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and landed at Eastern Kentucky. 

In his lone year at EKU, Knapper only appeared in four games but had a big impact on the Colonels especially on the offensive end of the floor as he averaged 18.3 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 38% from the floor and 31% from the three-point arc.

