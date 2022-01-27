Former WVU Guard Juwan Staten Sticks Up for Struggling 'Eers

During losing streaks, frustration starts to set in and at times, can get a bit out of hand from both inside the program and in the fan base. A couple of hours after the Mountaineers dropped their fourth straight game in a 72-62 defeat to Oklahoma, former West Virginia guard Juwan Staten took to Twitter to stick up for the team after several nasty comments have been made toward players and coaches.

Head coach Bob Huggins shouldered much of the blame for the loss in his postgame press conference when discussing the lackluster performance on the offensive end of the floor.

"We didn't run offense. We have been above average defensively but our offense hasn't been good for quite a while. So you try to fix it. I went through and watched a whole bunch of years of our former guys and how they got open and why they got open. So we tried to put some of that in. The reality is they didn't run that either. I'm not blaming them, I want to make sure you understand it's my fault. I'm in charge of fixing it and I didn't fix it."

